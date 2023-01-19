Neha Gadhwalla establishes artist management company, Eficiente

Neha who started her career from being an assistant to Sapna Bhavnani who has become a known face in B-Town and worked with A-list actors like John Abraham. She is now associated with Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand S Ahuja. And she established her own artist management company, Eficiente with help of Sonam and Rhea Kapoor.

Not many know that Neha actually started off her career as a hairstylist. In this glitz and glamour world, a lot of things are on the plate of a celeb and managing one’s work is not an easy task. From juggling with the artists’ several commitments to making sure they get their due, celebrity managers play a vital role in this industry and here’s Neha who has managed to ace her job efficiently.

Neha is the founder of her own celebrity management agency Eficiente Artist Management which provides management services to celebrities, influencers and stylists. Eficiente has some of the most renowned celebrities as their clientele. The company now boasts an impressive clientele list comprising stylists Mohit Rai, Aastha Sharma and influencers like Pooja Dhingra.

She is an artist manager who has been working in the industry for more than 12 years but her journey was not a cakewalk.