scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Advertisement

Neha Gadhwalla establishes artist management company, Eficiente

Neha is an artist manager who has been working in the industry for more than 12 years.

Neha Gadhwalla
Listen to this article
Neha Gadhwalla establishes artist management company, Eficiente
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Neha who started her career from being an assistant to Sapna Bhavnani who has become a known face in B-Town and worked with A-list actors like John Abraham. She is now associated with Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand S Ahuja. And she established her own artist management company, Eficiente with help of Sonam and Rhea Kapoor.

Not many know that Neha actually started off her career as a hairstylist. In this glitz and glamour world, a lot of things are on the plate of a celeb and managing one’s work is not an easy task. From juggling with the artists’ several commitments to making sure they get their due, celebrity managers play a vital role in this industry and here’s Neha who has managed to ace her job efficiently.

Neha is the founder of her own celebrity management agency Eficiente Artist Management which provides management services to celebrities, influencers and stylists. Eficiente has some of the most renowned celebrities as their clientele. The company now boasts an impressive clientele list comprising stylists Mohit Rai, Aastha Sharma and influencers like Pooja Dhingra.

More from Mumbai

She is an artist manager who has been working in the industry for more than 12 years but her journey was not a cakewalk.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Indian Railways AI module brings hope of shorter waiting lists for tickets
Indian Railways AI module brings hope of shorter waiting lists for tickets
Express Investigation – Part 1: PM Awaas is for rural poor but in West Be...
Express Investigation – Part 1: PM Awaas is for rural poor but in West Be...
Interview with MD & CEO, Union Bank of India: ‘Stress in the re...
Interview with MD & CEO, Union Bank of India: ‘Stress in the re...

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 04:54 IST
Next Story

Adani Enterprises Rs 20,000 crore FPO to open on January 27

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close