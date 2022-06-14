Negligence complaint against hospital as patient ‘loses eyesight’ after cataract surgery

A complaint was filed against RN Cooper Hospital, Juhu, on Monday after the family of a 58-year-old woman alleged that she lost her eyesight after undergoing a cataract surgery at the civic-run hospital. The complaint has been filed with Juhu police station for alleged medical negligence. However, the hospital has denied the allegations.

Last week, the patient underwent a cataract surgery in her left eye due to low vision. However, as per the allegations, she lost vision in her operated eye due to medical negligence on the part of the doctors.

“We have taken a written complaint; until we are sure of the claimed medical negligence, we can’t file an FIR. We might refer the case to the medical board of the government-run JJ hospital for their investigation into the allegations,” said Manjunath Singe, deputy commissioner of police. “Until the report comes, we can’t do anything about it,” he added.

Meanwhile, the hospital has denied the allegations and cited other medical reasons for lowering of her vision post-surgery. “She had other complications but due to patient’s confidentiality, we can’t reveal any details. She is currently under medical care at the hospital,” said a doctor from the hospital.

On a daily basis, the hospital conducts over 5-10 cataract surgeries. “All our doctors are trained in conducting such surgeries on a daily basis. So, the allegations of medical negligence are completely false,” said Dr Shailesh Mohite, dean of the hospital.

The hospital has also internally investigated the matter and cross-checked all the notes and documents of the doctors.