Latur-based doctor is first parent questioned in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case

The CBI on Thursday questioned Latur-based paediatrician Manoj Shirure for two days in connection with the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, sources said. Sources claimed that Shirure had allegedly purchased leaked NEET question papers for his son, who appeared for the medical entrance examination this year.
The Indian Express had on Tuesday reported that the Latur-based doctor, who is the parent of a NEET aspirant, was under the scanner of the CBI in the paper leak probe and could face arrest.
Shirure was taken to Pune on Wednesday night and on Thursday he would be produced in Delhi court
According to investigators, Shirure was allegedly in touch with retired chemistry professor P V Kulkarni as well as RCC Classes founder Shivraj Motegaonkar, both of whom are under scrutiny in the probe. Sources said Shirure’s son had reportedly taken coaching from an institute other than RCC Classes.
The sources claimed that some parents seeking assured NEET success for their children may have directly approached persons allegedly involved in procuring and circulating leaked question papers before the examination.
The probe had earlier led to the arrest of RCC Classes founder Shivraj Motegaonkar and scrutiny of retired chemistry professor P V Kulkarni, who investigators believe had access to multiple chemistry paper sets prepared before the final paper was selected.
According to the CBI, 43 out of 45 questions in the chemistry section of the final NEET-UG 2026 paper allegedly matched questions circulated earlier through RCC’s “guess paper”.
Investigators claimed that the alleged leak network functioned through a chain involving access to question paper sets, circulation through intermediaries and eventual delivery to selected candidates and families before the examination.
Story continues below this ad
CBI probes money trail
Sources said the agency is now probing the alleged money trail, communication records and financial transactions linked to the alleged procurement of question papers.
Officials indicated that more arrests could follow as investigators examine links between parents, coaching operators and others allegedly involved in the case.
The arrest has sent further shockwaves through Latur’s coaching ecosystem, which has remained under scrutiny since the paper leak allegations surfaced.
Latur, known for its “Latur Pattern” model of competitive examination preparation, has over the years emerged as one of Maharashtra’s biggest NEET and JEE coaching hubs, attracting thousands of students annually from across Marathwada and other parts of the state.
Story continues below this ad
The CBI has not yet officially disclosed the exact amount allegedly paid or the precise mechanism through which the paper was allegedly accessed.
(An earlier version of the story erroneously mentioned Manoj Shirure as being arrested, based on initial information. The error is regretted.)
Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau.
Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai.
Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including:
Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles.
Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability).
Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development.
Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments.
Experience
Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting.
Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism.
Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra.
He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More