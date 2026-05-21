Latur-based doctor is first parent questioned in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case

Members of the Socialist Students Association of India (SSAI) burn the effigy to protest against the alleged NEET paper leak, in Patna on Wednesday (ANI).

The CBI on Thursday questioned Latur-based paediatrician Manoj Shirure for two days in connection with the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, sources said. Sources claimed that Shirure had allegedly purchased leaked NEET question papers for his son, who appeared for the medical entrance examination this year.

The Indian Express had on Tuesday reported that the Latur-based doctor, who is the parent of a NEET aspirant, was under the scanner of the CBI in the paper leak probe and could face arrest.

Shirure was taken to Pune on Wednesday night and on Thursday he would be produced in Delhi court

According to investigators, Shirure was allegedly in touch with retired chemistry professor P V Kulkarni as well as RCC Classes founder Shivraj Motegaonkar, both of whom are under scrutiny in the probe. Sources said Shirure’s son had reportedly taken coaching from an institute other than RCC Classes.