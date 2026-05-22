NEET re-exam won’t stall engineering admissions: CET Cell

The clarification comes amid concerns raised earlier by the state over a possible delay due to the NEET paper-leak controversy (PTI)

Two days after declaring that the NEET paper-leak controversy could disrupt engineering admissions in Maharashtra, as admission to nine B. Tech. courses require NEET score, the state CET Cell has reversed its stand. In a statement issued on Friday, the CET Cell clarified that there will be no delay in the engineering admissions process, as admission for all other branches will begin as scheduled, while a separate process will be conducted later for those nine courses.

The clarification comes amid concerns raised earlier by the state over a possible delay due to the NEET paper-leak controversy, following which a re-examination has now been scheduled for June 21, further pushing the result date.