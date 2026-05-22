NEET re-exam won’t stall engineering admissions: CET Cell

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Two days after declaring that the NEET paper-leak controversy could disrupt engineering admissions in Maharashtra, as admission to nine B. Tech. courses require NEET score, the state CET Cell has reversed its stand. In a statement issued on Friday, the CET Cell clarified that there will be no delay in the engineering admissions process, as admission for all other branches will begin as scheduled, while a separate process will be conducted later for those nine courses.
The clarification comes amid concerns raised earlier by the state over a possible delay due to the NEET paper-leak controversy, following which a re-examination has now been scheduled for June 21, further pushing the result date.
Earlier this week on Wednesday, higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil along with the CET Cell stated that the NEET paper-leak controversy is set to disrupt non only medical admissions but also the admission schedule for engineering and pharmacy courses in Maharashtra because the CET Cell uses NEET score for admission to nine specialised engineering courses as well as to fill 15 percent Pharmacy seats reserved under the all-India quota.
Both had denied the possibility of having separate admissions for two sets of engineering courses stating that it would be unfair to students who might want to apply for courses from both categories.
Whereas in a clarification issued on Friday, the state CET Cell stated, “Admissions to technical and professional engineering courses in Maharashtra are conducted according to the schedule prescribed by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi. The admission process will be organised as per the timetable announced by AICTE.” It further appealed to students and parents seeking admission to engineering courses not to have any confusion regarding the admission process.
The CET Cell stated that NEET 2026 scores are considered only for admissions under the All-India Quota (15%) for these nine courses – Agriculture Engineering, Biotechnology, Food Engineering, Leather Technology, Packaging Technology, Pharmaceutical Engineering, Printing Engineering, Fashion Technology and Textile Chemistry.
“If there is a delay in the declaration of the NEET Re-Examination 2026 results, then for the above-mentioned nine engineering courses — where admissions are granted on the basis of NEET scores under the 15% All India Quota — those seats will be excluded temporarily, and the admission process for the remaining seats will commence on time,” added the statement issued by the CET Cell.
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