After NEET protests, Maharashtra sets up panel to fix recruitment exam system

This high-level committee is required to visit every division in the state, interact with students, and submit a report on comprehensive reforms.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readAug 12, 2026 07:38 PM IST
cjp, cjp protest, mumbai,Police detain protestors as they come to participate in a demonstration at Shivaji park. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
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Weeks after hundreds of students protested against the NEET paper leak, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced the formation of a high-level committee to address long-standing challenges and suggest secure and consensus-driven reforms in the public service recruitment examination systems in the state.

The move comes in the wake of students’ agitation against paper leak cases at Jantar Mantar in Delhi that triggered demonstrations in Maharashtra. Devendra Fadnavis announced the committee today, August 12, during a meeting at his official residence, Varsha.

What will the anti-paper leak committee do?

This high-level committee is required to visit every division in the state, interact with students, and submit a report on comprehensive reforms.

This committee will be chaired by Additional Chief Secretary of the General Administration Department (GAD) V. Radha, and include State Director General of Police Sadanand Date, Secretary of the Information Technology Department Virendra Singh, Secretary of the Animal Husbandry Department Dr. N. Ramaswamy, and Nashik Divisional Commissioner Pravin Gedam.

It will visit each revenue division to discuss and take opinions from students, educational institution operators, and related stakeholders.

A comprehensive policy for the state will be formulated based on these inputs.

Fadnavis has also directed that the process to implement the law on paper leaks and examination malpractices – passed in Parliament – be completed within the next fortnight, alongside the state’s existing independent laws.

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Besides, he has also instructed that at least 25,000 secure classrooms be established across the state.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the coordinating roles of the District Collectors, police commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and senior education department officials in these exams, examination systems in other countries, the existing process, and potential reforms.

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Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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