After NEET protests, Maharashtra sets up panel to fix recruitment exam system

Police detain protestors as they come to participate in a demonstration at Shivaji park. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Weeks after hundreds of students protested against the NEET paper leak, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced the formation of a high-level committee to address long-standing challenges and suggest secure and consensus-driven reforms in the public service recruitment examination systems in the state.

The move comes in the wake of students’ agitation against paper leak cases at Jantar Mantar in Delhi that triggered demonstrations in Maharashtra. Devendra Fadnavis announced the committee today, August 12, during a meeting at his official residence, Varsha.

What will the anti-paper leak committee do?

This high-level committee is required to visit every division in the state, interact with students, and submit a report on comprehensive reforms.