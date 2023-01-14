NEET-PG: Cut-off date for 1 year internship extended to June 30 

In a big relief to medical students appearing for the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test-Post Graduation (NEET-PG), the cut-off date to complete their mandatory one-year internship has been extended to June 30 from March 31, 2023.

The revised cut-off date for mandatory one-year internship is a big relief as medical students from 11 states, including Maharashtra, were affected by the original internship cut-off date.

The notice issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences on Friday, stated, “The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India vide its email dated 13.01.2023 has revised the cut-off date for completion of an internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-PG 2023 to June 30, 2023.”

There was major panic among candidates aspiring to appear for NEET-PG scheduled on March 5, 2023, after the information brochure was out. According to this brochure, the cut-off date for aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internship was March 31, 2023. However, most candidates are scheduled to complete their internship in May owing to the delayed academic years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to the originally declared date majority of the students across India were going to be declared ineligible to appear for NEET-PG forcing several students’ and parents’ associations to approach the government in panic, including the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), a central association for resident doctors in India.