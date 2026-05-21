NEET paper-leak fallout to delay Maharashtra engineering, pharmacy admissions

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday said the state had planned this year’s Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds with the aim of restoring the academic calendar to pre-Covid timelines.

Written by: Pallavi Smart
3 min readMumbaiMay 21, 2026 12:02 AM IST
NEET paper-leak fallout, NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, CBI arrest Pune, P V Kulkarni Chemistry lecturer, National Testing Agency, NTA paper leak investigation, Pune coaching center raid, Shivraj Motegaokar RCC Latur, medical entrance exam fraud India, Ministry of Education NEET probe, Manisha Waghmare arrest, Latur coaching industry scandal, May 3 NEET exam breachThe NEET-UG 2026 paper leak sparked protests across the country, with many demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (File Photo)
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The fallout of the NEET paper-leak controversy is set to spill beyond medical admissions, disrupting Maharashtra’s engineering and pharmacy admission calendar as well.

The state Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell relies on NEET scores for admissions to nine specialised engineering courses and for filling 15 per cent pharmacy seats under the all-India quota. With the NEET re-examination now scheduled for June 21, the admission process for these courses is unlikely to begin before revised results are declared.

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday said the state had planned this year’s Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds with the aim of restoring the academic calendar to pre-Covid timelines.

“Last year, the CET result was declared on June 15. This year too, despite conducting two CET examinations, we were preparing to declare the second CET result by June 15 and had aligned the admission schedule accordingly. But the NEET issue has affected the entire timeline,” Patil told reporters.

This year, the CET Cell conducted the MHT-CET in two sessions, giving candidates two attempts on the lines of the national-level Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). Apart from conducting entrance tests, the CET Cell also manages admissions to professional courses including engineering, pharmacy and law through the CAP process.

“Admissions for other courses will begin as scheduled, but engineering and pharmacy admissions will start only after the NEET results are announced,” Patil said.

According to the CET Cell, NEET scores are considered for admissions to BTech courses in Agricultural Engineering, Biotechnology, Food Engineering, Leather Technology, Packaging Technology, Pharmaceutical Engineering, Printing Engineering, Fashion Technology and Textile Chemistry.

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Officials said engineering admissions cannot proceed for other branches while excluding these specialised courses. “That would be unfair to students because many take a final decision only after seat allotments. A large number of candidates who appear for both NEET and MHT-CET decide between medicine and engineering only after NEET results are declared,” an official said.

With revised NEET results unlikely before mid-July, the CAP rounds and subsequent admissions process are expected to stretch well beyond the usual schedule, potentially impacting the academic calendar of engineering and pharmacy colleges across Maharashtra.

Colleges told to end ‘hidden charges’

In a separate move, the Maharashtra government has decided to crack down on colleges allegedly collecting additional fees under various heads despite the state’s fee-waiver schemes.

Patil said colleges would be instructed to merge all charges into a single consolidated fee structure and display it prominently on campus.

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The move is expected to strengthen implementation of the state government’s 100 per cent fee-waiver scheme for girls from families earning below Rs 8 lakh annually. Several colleges had allegedly continued charging students separately under heads such as development and laboratory fees despite the tuition waiver.

“As the scheme covered tuition and examination fee waivers for girls from economically weaker sections, colleges were charging other fees under different heads. Despite the scheme, girls still had to pay additional amounts,” Patil said.

“The new decision is aimed at ending this practice. Colleges can charge separately only for optional facilities such as hostel accommodation, transport or swimming pools, not for regular fees,” he added.

 

Pallavi Smart
Pallavi Smart

Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is singularly focused on the education sector, demonstrating exceptional Expertise and Authority across the entire spectrum of learning, from foundational schooling to advanced higher education. She is a highly Trustworthy source for policy, institutional developments, and systemic issues affecting students, teachers, and parents in Maharashtra. Expertise Senior Role: As a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, her designation reflects her seniority, specialized knowledge, and the editorial rigor applied to her reporting. Core Authority & Specialization: Pallavi Smart is the definitive voice for Education news in the region. Her coverage scope is comprehensive: Policy and Regulatory Changes: Reports on major shifts in educational policy, including the restructuring of entrance exams (e.g., MHT-CET adopting the JEE Main model), the draft regulatory framework for coaching classes, and revised teacher recruitment processes. Higher Education Institutions (HEIs): Provides in-depth reporting on prestigious institutes like IIT Bombay and TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences), covering institutional initiatives, administrative debates (e.g., renaming IIT Bombay), and student welfare programs (e.g., mandatory mental health courses). Teachers and Eligibility: Covers crucial issues affecting the teaching fraternity, such as the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers and related controversies and application numbers. Student Welfare & Rights: Focuses on issues concerning students, including the rollout of government scholarships, the financial strain on schools due to midday meal reimbursement delays, and instances of child rights violations (e.g., the Powai studio hostage crisis). Admissions and Vacancy: Tracks the outcome of centralized admission processes (e.g., MBBS, BPharm) and analyzes vacancy concerns, providing essential data-driven insights for parents and students. Credentials & Trustworthiness Dedicated Beat: Her consistent focus on the "KG to PG" education beat allows her to develop unparalleled subject matter knowledge, ensuring her reports are accurate, detailed, and contextualized. Proactive Reporting: Her articles frequently break news on policy and institutional planning, providing the public with timely, essential information about a sector that directly impacts millions of families. She tweets @Pallavi_Smart ... Read More

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