NEET paper-leak fallout to delay Maharashtra engineering, pharmacy admissions

The NEET-UG 2026 paper leak sparked protests across the country, with many demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (File Photo)

The fallout of the NEET paper-leak controversy is set to spill beyond medical admissions, disrupting Maharashtra’s engineering and pharmacy admission calendar as well.

The state Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell relies on NEET scores for admissions to nine specialised engineering courses and for filling 15 per cent pharmacy seats under the all-India quota. With the NEET re-examination now scheduled for June 21, the admission process for these courses is unlikely to begin before revised results are declared.

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday said the state had planned this year’s Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds with the aim of restoring the academic calendar to pre-Covid timelines.