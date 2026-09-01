NEET row-hit Latur tops Maharashtra MBBS seat-allotment list, 1,061 candidates feature in first

Caught at the centre of the NEET paper-leak controversy, Maharashtra’s Latur finally has a reason to celebrate. Of a total of 8,065 seat allotments in the first round of MBBS admissions in the state, the highest – 1061 – have gone to students from Latur. It is followed by Pune (869), Nanded (803) and then Mumbai City (770).

The overall seat-allotment data is from an independent analysis by Latur-based medical education counsellor, Sachin Bangad, who believed that the NEET controversies have overshadowed the town’s long-standing reputation as a hub for medical aspirants.

Latur came under national spotlight after the NEET-UG 2026 paper-leak controversy, after a founder of one of the famous coaching institutions was identified by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as an active member of the network responsible for leaking the paper. In 2024, Latur was under scrutiny over alleged irregularities involving score manipulation.