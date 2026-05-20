NEET leak probe widens: CBI questions doc, RCC founder’s son; searches underway for key middleman

The RCC coaching centre in Latur where a CBI team conducted searches on Tuesday. (Express photo by Vallabh Ozarkar)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday questioned a paediatrician in Latur, grilled the son of arrested RCC Classes founder Shivraj Motegaonkar in Pune, and intensified its search for a suspected middleman linked to the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.

A CBI team stationed in Latur questioned the doctor in the city’s Old Ausa Road area and conducted searches at RCC Classes, while examining alleged financial transactions, phone records and links between suspected paper buyers and persons arrested in the case.

Sources said Motegaonkar’s son — who also appeared for the NEET examination — was questioned at the CBI office in Pune as investigators scrutinised digital records, financial transactions and communication details linked to the family.