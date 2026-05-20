NEET leak probe widens: CBI questions doc, RCC founder’s son; searches underway for key middleman

A CBI team stationed in Latur questioned the doctor in the city’s Old Ausa Road area and conducted searches at RCC Classes, while examining alleged financial transactions, phone records and links between suspected paper buyers and persons arrested in the case.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday questioned a paediatrician in Latur, grilled the son of arrested RCC Classes founder Shivraj Motegaonkar in Pune, and intensified its search for a suspected middleman linked to the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.
A CBI team stationed in Latur questioned the doctor in the city’s Old Ausa Road area and conducted searches at RCC Classes, while examining alleged financial transactions, phone records and links between suspected paper buyers and persons arrested in the case.
Sources said Motegaonkar’s son — who also appeared for the NEET examination — was questioned at the CBI office in Pune as investigators scrutinised digital records, financial transactions and communication details linked to the family.
The questioning came a day after the CBI arrested RCC Classes owner Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, alleging that he was part of an organised network involved in leaking and circulating NEET-UG 2026 question papers before the examination.
According to the CBI’s grounds of arrest, Motegaonkar allegedly conspired with persons associated with the National Testing Agency (NTA), received leaked question papers and answer keys ahead of the examination, and supplied handwritten copies of the leaked material to several persons.
The agency further alleged that leaked NEET-UG 2026 questions were recovered from Motegaonkar’s mobile phone during searches at his Latur residence, and that he later destroyed the leaked papers after the examination.
Investigators are also examining 42 chemistry questions circulated by RCC Classes as “guess questions” before the examination, after similarities were allegedly found between those questions and portions of the leaked paper.
Story continues below this ad
The probe is now centred on a man identified as “Alok”, whose name surfaced during the questioning of suspected paper buyers in Maharashtra.
Sources familiar with the investigation said the CBI suspects “Alok” may have circulated leaked NEET-UG 2026 papers to nearly 1,000 students, either directly or through middlemen.
According to investigators, several students and parents were allegedly called to Pune before the examination and kept at secret locations, where leaked questions and answers were allegedly provided to them. Students were allegedly asked to memorise the material before appearing for NEET.
The name “Alok” also surfaced during the questioning of a hotel business family from Nanded’s Vidyut Nagar area earlier this week.
Story continues below this ad
Sources said investigators suspect the family paid around Rs 5 lakh to obtain leaked NEET papers for their daughter, including an initial online payment of Rs 25,000 as token money.
According to investigators, the student and her family were allegedly kept in Pune for nearly 15 days before the examination, during which leaked questions and answers were allegedly shared with the student.
The CBI is also searching for one Vivek Patil, whom investigators suspect received leaked papers from Motegaonkar.
Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau.
Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai.
Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including:
Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles.
Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability).
Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development.
Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments.
Experience
Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting.
Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism.
Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra.
He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More