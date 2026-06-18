NEET 2026 re-exam on June 21: Central Railway to run all 1,820 Mumbai local trains on Sunday

Mumbai suburban rail network: The Central Railway (CR) on Thursday announced that all 1,820 local trains including 94 AC local services on Mumbai’s suburban rail network will operate on June 21 to facilitate students appearing for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination. It also added that no mega block will be undertaken on Sunday.
In a statement, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of CR said: “To facilitate students appearing for NEET UG 2026 examination, Central Railway has decided not to operate Mega block on Sunday, 21.06.2026 ..will run all 1820 suburban services on Sunday, 21.06.2026 on all lines as per regular timetable instead of the 1200 services usually run on Sundays.”
The CPRO further said that the move will ensure smooth and uninterrupted train services, enabling the large number of NEET UG 2026 candidates and their parents to reach examination centres on time without any inconvenience.
NEET UG Exam 2026
The NEET-UG for admissions to medical courses took place on May 3 this year, but the NTA cancelled it on May 12 amid allegations of a question paper leak. The CBI is currently investigating this matter.
Earlier in the day, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials from the Ministry of Education, state governments, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and higher education institutions to assess preparedness for the NEET-UG re-examination.
Mumbai suburban railway ridership
According to Central Railway, the AC local train services witnessed a rise in passenger occupancy between January 26 and May 20, 2026.
“As per AC local figures for the period, overall occupancy for 2026 stood at an average of 1664 passengers per service, significantly higher than the average of 1474 passengers per service in 2025, reflecting a 12.9% increase in average passenger carried per service,” it said.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More