NEET 2026 re-exam on June 21: Central Railway to run all 1,820 Mumbai local trains on Sunday

NEET 2026 re-exam candidates in Mumbai will benefit from the operation of all 1,820 local train services on June 21. (Image generated using AI)

Mumbai suburban rail network: The Central Railway (CR) on Thursday announced that all 1,820 local trains including 94 AC local services on Mumbai’s suburban rail network will operate on June 21 to facilitate students appearing for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination. It also added that no mega block will be undertaken on Sunday.

In a statement, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of CR said: “To facilitate students appearing for NEET UG 2026 examination, Central Railway has decided not to operate Mega block on Sunday, 21.06.2026 ..will run all 1820 suburban services on Sunday, 21.06.2026 on all lines as per regular timetable instead of the 1200 services usually run on Sundays.”