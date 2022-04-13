NEET 2022: registration on, candidates seek postponement

As the registration process for National Entrance and Eligibility (NEET) 2022 has begun, the demand to postpone the examination has also gained momentum. Many candidates said they did not have time to prepare after the board exams. Some argued that with the continuous delay in medical admissions, there is no point to conduct NEET in a hurry.

“The board exams are just getting over and the exam is scheduled on July 17. We hardly have time to prepare for NEET. Unlike JEE candidates, we do not have more than one attempt. Yet their exam was postponed,” said a candidate.

While the state board exams are over, students of other boards are worried as their exams are expected to go on longer. The CBSE Class 12 exams will go on till April-end, and for ISCE Board, the last paper will be in June.

A parent from Mumbai whose son is appearing for NEET, said, “The counselling round for medical admissions in Maharashtra has just concluded. This means the academic year will now begin. There has to be a gap before the next academic year begins… Then why hurry to hold NEET?”