PNB scam: ED moves court to serve notice to Nirav Modi’s brother Neeshal in Belgium

Months after a special court issued a notice to absconding diamond trader Nirav Modi’s brother, Neeshal Modi, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday sought that a Letter of Request (LR) be issued to Belgium, to serve him the notice. Nirav and his two brothers, Neeshal and Nehal, are named in the probe linked to the alleged multicrore fraud at Punjab National Bank. The ED had sought to start proceedings against them in February to declare them fugitive economic offenders as they had not participated in the probe.

On Wednesday, the ED sought issuance of the LR, through which communication is sent to another country in such cases through the court. The court issued the letter with directions to the Ministry of Home Affairs, as the ED requested.