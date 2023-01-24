scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Neela Kedar Gokhale appointed additional judge of Bombay HC

Neela Kedar Gokhale had represented Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit -- an accused in the 2008 Malegaon Blast case -- among others before the Bombay High Court.

Once Gokhale takes oath of the judgeship, the total strength of the High Court is likely to go up to 65. (Photo: LinkedIn@neela-gokhale-01145343)
The central government on Tuesday issued a notification for appointment of advocate Neela Kedar Gokhale as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court for a period of two years. The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, had recommended elevation of Gokhale as a judge of Bombay High Court on January 10.

“As per the Constitutional provisions, advocate Gokhale has been appointed as Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court,” Union Law Minister Kiran Rijiju has tweeted.

The HC is currently functioning with 64 judges: 38 permanent judges and 26 additional judges. However, the sanctioned strength of the court, which is the second largest in the country after the Allahabad High Court, is 94. Once Gokhale takes oath of the judgeship, the total strength of the High Court is likely to go up to 65.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 21:01 IST
