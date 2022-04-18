scorecardresearch
Monday, April 18, 2022
Need to strengthen advanced local management groups for effective communication, says Mumbai police commissioner

Sanjay Pandey said he will be focusing on three issues -- enforcement against motorists for violating road safety rules, taking action against noise pollution created by construction work going on beyond the stipulated time and fining hawkers creating nuisance.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
April 18, 2022 10:41:20 am
We need to shape, structure and strengthen ALM to improve the city. The city is yours. You are an independent citizen, the city exists for you", said Pandey.

Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey in his Sunday live session on Facebook emphasised the need for having strong advanced local management (ALM) groups in the city for effective communication with the police to resolve issues.

Pandey said he will be focusing on three issues — enforcement against motorists for violating road safety rules, taking action against noise pollution created by construction work going on beyond the stipulated time and fining hawkers creating nuisance. “Noise pollution disrupts the daily life of a citizen,” said Pandey.

Noise pollution, traffic woes, drugs bigger issues for Mumbai than gangsterism, says police commissioner

The chief of the Mumbai police said that he has just two months left before retirement and wants housing societies to come together and form ALMs or strengthen the present ones and their leaders should list out issues in their neighbourhoods with the local police stations for resolving them. “I assure you that action will be taken. A deputy commissioner of police, someone from the municipality and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can have meetings with ALMs to resolve the issues. Need of the hour is that you all (citizens) get together,” said Pandey.

“Let’s work shoulder to shoulder. From next week, let us make a list of all ALMs and will publish it on my social media. We need to shape, structure and strengthen ALM to improve the city. The city is yours. You are an independent citizen, the city exists for you. It is for you to claim the services and ensure these services are given and we are here to enforce it,” added Pandey.

