Need to put up strong fight against Centre’s actions, Thackeray tells Cabinet

A day after the ED provisionally attached 11 flats of Mumbai-based Pushpak Bullion at a real estate project developed by a company promoted by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s brother-in-law Shridhar Madhav Patankar, the CM on Wednesday told his Cabinet colleagues that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) governement would put up a strong fight against the Centre’s actions.

Thackeray later in the evening also met Sena ministers and legislators over dinner at his official residence Varsha.

Sources in the government said that some Cabinet members raised the issue of central investigative agencies allegedly coming after MVA leaders and their relatives in the meeting. “The CM told us that we need to put up a strong fight and will have to continue to fight. The CM appeared firm and determined,” said a senior minister requesting anonymity.

On Tuesday, Patankar’s name had figured in an ongoing investigation by the ED in a money laundering case. Since the formation of the MVA government in 2019, Sena and NCP leaders have been on the radar of the central agencies.

Meanwhile, Thackeray interacted with the party ministers and legislators over dinner at his official residence. This was the first physical meeting of Thackeray with Sena ministers and MLAs after he underwent spine surgery last November.

Sources in the Sena said that though the meeting was significant as it was being held a day after Patankar’s name figured in the ED investigation, Thackeray did not make any statement on the action by central agencies.

“Uddhavji appeared cheerful, very calm and relaxed during the interaction with us. It appeared that he was not disturbed by Patankar’s name appearing in the ED investigation,” said a Sena legislator who was part of the meeting.

“While Uddhavji interacted with some MLAs in groups, there was one-on-one interaction with some MLAs. He also asked them the issues they are facing in their constituencies. It was more like a meeting between the party chief and party MLAs.”

A Sena minister said the meeting was pre-planned. “In every House session, a meeting with party legislators is held. Today’s meeting was held as usual and Thackeray didn’t make any statement on central agencies.”