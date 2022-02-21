Need to preserve democracy, says KCR after meetings with CM Thackeray, NCP chief Pawar

As part of his outreach to regional parties to form an anti-BJP alliance in the country, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday and said that there was a need to preserve democracy and also provide an alternative to the way the country was being run.

“A change in the way the country is being run today is required. We have agreed that a “parivartan” (change) is required. We want all people to coexist in harmony. We will also hold talks with regional and national parties. I believe that the morcha that starts from Maharashtra leads to success. The country got a lot of inspiration from Shivaji Maharaj, Balasaheb Thackeray and Maratha warriors. We want to follow the same inspiration. We want to fight against injustice, immorality and also preserve democracy,” Rao told mediapersons after a meeting with CM Thackeray at the latter’s official residence, Varsha. The meeting, which was a result of the Maharashtra CM’s invite to his Telangana counterpart, lasted for more than two hours.

Thackeray said the existing political and social environment in the country was worrisome. “The atmosphere in the country is getting turbulent day by day. Vendetta politics is being played….Vendetta politics is not the tradition of our country and this is not our Hindutva at all. If such things continue, then what is the future of the country? Someone needed to think about it. Hence, we have started thinking about it and a new beginning has started today. But, it will take some time to take shape,” Thackeray said.

The Maharashtra CM also spoke about the “targeting of political opponents” by the Central government. “Instead of addressing the fundamental issues of the country, opponents are being defamed and lies are being spread about them. This should be stopped,” said Thackeray.

Rao also said that agencies were being misused by the Central government. “We condemn the misuse of central agencies. The Centre should change its policy. Else, they will have to pay price for it in future,” Rao said.

The Telangana CM said he discussed several issues at length with Thackeray, including the country’s progress, accelerating the pace of development and bringing structural and policy reforms. “We have agreed on almost all issues and have decided to work together. Because there are many other like-minded people in the country, we are holding talks with them too,” he added.

After his meeting with Thackeray, Rao drove down to the residence Sharad Pawar. Following his meeting with the NCP Chief, Rao suggested that a meeting of like-minded parties could be called at Baramati, the hometown of Pawar. “We will start work by bringing together those who want to come with us,” he added.

The NCP, however, was guarded with Pawar stating that there was “no political discussion” and that only “developmental issues” were discussed in the meeting. “Our focus is only on development, development and development. We will meet again,” Pawar said.

“Today, the country is facing problems of poverty and unemployment. We discussed what can be done to find a way out of this,” Pawar added.

A statement issued by the Maharashtra CM’s office said a detailed discussion on inter-state joint irrigation projects as well as ways to enhance cooperation in various fields also took place between Thackeray and Rao.

The Telangana CM was accompanied by senior leaders of his party, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), and actor Prakash Raj during both the meetings.

Rao did not meet any leaders from the Maharashtra State Congress during his Mumbai visit. Rao, in response to a question on keeping Congress out of the non-BJP front, said that talks would be held with the leaders of regional and national parties soon after which a decision would be taken on the issue.

State Congress president Nana Patole, though, welcomed Rao’s efforts. “He has seen the true face of the BJP and his efforts to unite the regional parties against the BJP’s dictatorship are welcome. But without the Congress party, the opposition front against the BJP will not be complete and successful,” said Patole.

Rao is the second CM from a non-BJP party to have visited Maharashtra in the last few months and spoken about the need for a front against the ruling party at the Centre. In December 2021, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee met both Pawar and Thackeray in Mumbai as part of Trinamool Congress’s outreach programme to build an opposition front ahead of the 2024 general elections.