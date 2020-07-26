Need to focus on resumption of business activity, says Pawar

The NCP chief, state Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope and Industries Minister Subhash Desai were in Aurangabad to review the coronavirus situation Saturday. The NCP chief, state Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope and Industries Minister Subhash Desai were in Aurangabad to review the coronavirus situation Saturday.

Contending that the benefits of the Centre’s economic revival package were yet to percolate to the state, NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday batted for an early resumption of all industrial activities in Maharashtra.

“There is a need to focus on how to restart business activity. The economic issues faced by the state are just as important as the health crisis,” said Pawar, while indicating that the Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition will look to ease further curbs on industrial activity in the state July 31 onwards. “A ground-level assessment is currently being made. It is also important to make sure that the Covid-19 caseload doesn’t flare up further and that people are taken into confidence,” Pawar told mediapersons in Aurangabad.

The NCP chief, state Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope and Industries Minister Subhash Desai were in Aurangabad to review the coronavirus situation Saturday.

While claiming that the coronavirus situation in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Nashik and Aurangabad was still worrying, Pawar heaped praises on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for his management of the health crisis. Responding to a query on the Opposition’s allegations that Thackeray wasn’t stepping out of his home and was not in control of the situation on the ground, Pawar said as the “team captain”, Thackeray had been keeping a close eye and effectively coordinating with the rest of his team from one place. “He (Thackeray) has been working hard in this difficult phase. His government has done well,” Pawar said. He added that he was visiting Aurangabad to assess demands that could be raised to the Centre for assistance. Urging private doctors to step forward, Pawar signalled that the government had the powers to issue summons and requisition private doctors if such a need arises.

