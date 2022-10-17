Need Rajasthan Police’s help in recovering over Rs 20L jewellery in theft case, says Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police plans to write to the Rajsamand Police in Rajasthan for assistance in a jewellery theft case which took place in Ghatkopar on September 20, said officials on Sunday.

According to police, the two accused — Bhairon Dasana (23), and Bharat Chauhan (20), both natives of Rajsamand in Rajasthan — allegedly broke into a jewellery shop in Ghatkopar on September 20 night, and stole valuables worth over Rs 40 lakh and fled, said a senior officer from the Mumbai Police.

The jeweller filed a complaint, alleging that Dasana was a former employee at the shop, and that the duo had stolen valuables worth Rs 46 lakh.

A probe was launched in the case, and police traced the duo to Rajasthan.

With the help of the Rajasthan Police, the Mumbai Police nabbed the accused as the local villagers were hostile to them, according to officials.

The accused had dug up a place in a farm near their Rajsamand house and kept the stolen valuables there, said police, adding that they have recovered 119 grams of gold, 11.313kg silver and Rs 4,000 from the possession of Dasana; and 74gm of gold, 4.707kg silver and Rs 4,000 cash from Chauhan. The duo was arrested on September 30.

The Ghatkopar Police has so far managed to recover jewellery worth around Rs 20 lakh, and need the Rajsamand Police’s assistance in recovering the remaining valuables, said the official, on the condition of anonymity.

“In presence of the local police, we arrested the accused and managed to recover some of the valuables they had stolen. Now, we want their assistance in tracing and recovering the remaining stolen valuables at the earliest,” said the officer.