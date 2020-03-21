Need more labs to test for coronavirus, says Uddhav Thackeray

He further said that around 20,000 to 25,000 passengers from abroad will arrive across the country in the next few days. (File) He further said that around 20,000 to 25,000 passengers from abroad will arrive across the country in the next few days. (File)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday stressed the need to increase the number of laboratories to test for COVID-19. He was speaking at a video conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was attended by the chief ministers of all states.

“We are currently in the second stage of infection. To avoid going into it into third stage, we need to speed up the measures, especially increase the current capacity of test centres and laboratories,” said Uddhav, who was the first CM to speak at the video conference.

He added that at present, all medical facilities were available in Maharashtra. “But more medicines, ventilators and hospitals will be required for quarantine purposes in the coming days. If required, we may need to take the help of military hospitals.”

Maintaining that PM’s appeal on Janta Curfew has had positive result, Uddhav said: “Maharashtra government has taken timely measures in tackling coronavirus from spreading further. Though the number of patients are less, we should not be in illusion considering the way it spreads.”

He further said that around 20,000 to 25,000 passengers from abroad will arrive across the country in the next few days. “International flights will be shut from March 22. Till then, 20,000 to 25,000 passengers will return across the county. They would either have to be quarantined or treated. The passengers who will get down at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports will try to reach their houses with the available vehicles. It is challenge to prevent them. There is a need to find a solution to this,” he added.

