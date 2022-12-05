Nearly two out of every 100 women have severe anaemia in Maharashtra

Nearly two out of every 100 women who underwent a health check-up in Maharashtra in the last two months under a state government programme were detected with severe anaemia with haemoglobin (Hb) levels less than 8.0 g/dL (grams per decilitre).

Nearly 4.01 crore women above the age of 18 have been screened under ‘Mata Surakshit Tar Ghar Surakshi’, an ongoing statewide health check-up of adult women, which started in September. Out of them, over 7 lakh — 7,34,679 — women were detected with severe anaemia, which is 1.8 per cent of the number of women screened.

The World Health Organisation has established haemoglobin (Hb) levels to define the presence of anaemia. For adults, it is less than 12 g/dL for women and less than 13 g/dL for men. Severe anaemia has been defined as Hb levels less than 8.0 g/dL for both genders.

“All the women detected with severe anaemia are being referred to tertiary-care hospitals for treatment and healthcare. Usually, pregnant women are tested for anaemia but the ongoing survey is helping us gauge the prevalence of anaemia among non-pregnant women also,” said Dr Padmaja Jogewar, joint director, non-communicable disease cell, Directorate of Health Services.

Anaemia is the most common nutritional deficiency disorder in the state. As per the latest report of National Family Health Survey-4, 54.2 per cent women are anaemic in the state. Anaemia among young women is a cause of serious concern — firstly, it affects their cognitive development and, secondly, it has grave physiological outcomes, which create severe problems in performing daily tasks. When the haemoglobin drops below 8 g/dL, it poses serious risks to their health.

“Severe anaemia among women of reproductive age turns into the biggest concern as lack of heamoglobin can not only affect the health of pregnant women but also of the unborn child,” said Dr Arun Nayak, a gynaecologist at Sion hospital, which records the highest number of deliveries in Mumbai annually.

In severe anaemia cases, the women along with regular medication might also require blood transfusion, which due to lack of access to healthcare turns into the biggest hurdle in treatment in remote districts of Maharashtra.

For instance, in the tribal-dominated Nandurbar district, the two sanctioned women hospitals — one inside the premises of the Civic Hospital in Nandurbar taluka and another in Dhadgaon taluka — are out of service and exist only on paper. The hospital’s blood unit has also been lying dysfunctional due to unavailability of staff.

Latika Rajput, a member of the state-appointed core committee and the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA), said hospitals for women require a large amount of blood on a daily basis and that is why blood banks are crucial for them. “Many women suffer from acute anaemia. Blood is required during the delivery of a child. Blood banks/units are essential, or else a woman could die while waiting for blood to be transported from other hospitals. The frail nature of health systems and the referral of pregnant women further lead to maternal deaths,” Rajput said.