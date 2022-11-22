scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

‘Nearly 70% of fire incidents due to electric short circuits’

Sunil Rathod, Chief Engineer of BMC’s Development Plan Department, said that a committee has been formed to provide inputs to the state government for framing a proactive policy.

Addressing fire safety issues in Mumbai is the need of the hour, so the local administration must come up with a proactive approach rather than just banking on damage control methods. Praveen Pardeshi said.

FORMER MUNICIPAL commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, also the head of technical committee on Safety Manual to respond to man-made disasters, said on Monday that nearly 70 per cent of the fire incidents in Mumbai take place due to electrical short circuits. He was speaking at a panel discussion ‘Electrical Safety is non-Negotiable’ in the city.

“We have found that 69 per cent of the fire incidents reported in Mumbai happened mainly due to the failure of electrical installation. The second highest reason being domestic gas cylinder leakages, which is just 2 per cent. So, the numbers clearly state that if electric installations at residential buildings could be routinely checked and inspected, we could prevent 70 per cent of the fire incidents in Mumbai,” said Pardeshi.

Addressing fire safety issues in Mumbai is the need of the hour, so the local administration must come up with a proactive approach rather than just banking on damage control methods, he said. "We always talk about constructing fire towers or setting up fire evacuation lifts, however, we never talk about routine inspection of our electrical circuits and meters, which is way cheaper than installing additional infrastructure for fire safety."

He also said that since there was no provision for electrical audit in the Development Control and Promotion Regulation (DCPR), so, the state and local administrations need to formulate a vigilant policy to ensure that residential properties submit an electrical audit report regularly. “The aim should be to get housing complexes with over 500 residents submitting an annual electrical audit report, failing which, the local authorities would disconnect water and sewage lines. This will increase accountability,” Pardeshi said.

Speaking at the event, Chief Electrical Inspector Dinesh Khonde mentioned the fire incident that took place in Sachinam Heights residential building in Tardeo in January 2022, in which six people lost their lives, and said that the electrical ducts were filled with flammable objects when the incident took place. “Electrical cables and wires run through shafts, and no flammable objects should be stored in shafts. We have seen catastrophic situations it could lead to… in the Tardeo fire incident,” said Khondhe, adding that overload of meters has been one of the primary causes behind the 70 per cent fire incidents due to electrical short circuits. “We have witnessed many such fire where the residents add more and more electrical equipment in their household, which overloads the circuit and meters. This is absolutely unsafe and dangerous, because once the circuits fail to take the load, it leads to a shock circuit situation,” Khonde said.

Sunil Rathod, Chief Engineer of BMC's Development Plan Department, said that a committee has been formed to provide inputs to the state government for framing a proactive policy. "Most of the fire incidents take place even after the electric work is completed, so, it is necessary to get the circuits and meters in every building get audited," Rathod said.

