Nearly 5,000 bedridden, immobile persons registered for home vaccinations: BMC tells Bombay HC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Thursday informed the Bombay High Court that 4,715 bedridden and immobile persons have been registered for home vaccinations and so far, 602 of them have been inoculated at their residences since the pilot drive began from the K-East ward on July 30.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish S Kulkarni was hearing a PIL by city-based lawyers Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari, seeking directions to the Centre, state and BMC to provide door-to-door vaccination to people aged above 75 years, the disabled and bedridden.

On July 20, the high court noted that there is “some light at the end of the tunnel” after the state government informed the court its decision to formulate a policy for home vaccination of bedridden and immobile persons and BMC submitted that it will start vaccinating at least 3,305 eligible and needy persons at their residences from August 1.

On Thursday, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni placed before the court a finalised “state policy for Covid-19 vaccination for bedridden and immobile persons” and said the drive has started and till date “it is more or less successful”.

The policy aims to “decrease morbidity and prevent mortality due to Covid-19 infection” and home vaccination for persons who are likely to be bedridden for at least six months. A written consent from a family member or caregiver will be required to receive the jab. The policy says beneficiaries shall get Covaxin doses, although there may be a constraint in its availability.

Advocate Kapadia said there are certain areas where improvements can be made and also expressed reservations about NGOs being asked to participate in the home vaccination process. She said, as per the policy, private doctors are to certify that a beneficiary is not likely to have AEFI but in absence or unavailability of such doctors, the corporation should send its doctors to ensure the same.

She also said all bedridden persons may not possess ID cards issued by the government and the same should be addressed. Kapadia also said that a helpline number should be provided for registration for home vaccination.

The court asked her to forward her suggestions to the state government counsel. “The state government shall consider them and if considered appropriately, proceed to implement those which are acceptable,” the bench said.

“If a beginning has been made, let the initiative continue for 7-8 days. There may be some teething troubles,” the HC remarked.

Senior advocate Anil Sakhare appearing for BMC informed the bench that the civic authority has been successfully conducting home vaccination drives across its wards and two-member teams, which includes a nurse and a doctor, visits the beneficiaries along with an ambulance to inoculate them. The doctor also undertakes 30-minute post vaccination observation to ascertain AEFIs.

He added that in Mumbai, over 55 lakh people have already been vaccinated with at least one dose and 1,80,975 people have got both the doses of anti-Covid-19 vaccines.

The court directed BMC to file a short affidavit indicating the total number of bedridden people vaccinated in its area by Wednesday, August 11 and also asked it to indicate the exact role of NGOs in home vaccination drives undertaken by it. The court will hear the PIL next on August 12.