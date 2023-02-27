Nearly 1,400 children rescued by RPF under Central Railway last year

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), which looks after the security of railway property, passenger areas and child passengers under Operation Nanhe Farishte, rescued 1,399 children in coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and other frontline railway staff members under the Central Railway last year. This includes 949 boys and 450 girls who were reunited with their parents with the help of NGOs like Childline, the force said.

According to the RPF, the Mumbai Division of Central Railway rescued the most number of children – 615, which includes 441 boys and 174 girls. Pune Division rescued 285 children (233 boys and 52 girls), while Bhusaval Division stepped in to help 284 children (150 boys and 134 girls). As many as 157 children were rescued by the Nagpur Division (89 boys and 68 girls) during the period and Solapur Division rescued 58 (36 boys and 22 girls).

Many of the rescued children left their homes after a fight, due to family issues or in search of a better life, the force said. Trained RPF personnel interacted with them and established a connection with the children in a bid to understand their problems. They were also counselled before being reunited with their families.