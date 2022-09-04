scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

An analysis of LTS Investment Fund Ltd’s portfolio reveals that of the Rs 20,710.2 crore value of its shareholding as on June-end 2022 — the most recent quarter for which data is available — 97.78 per cent comes from Adani Group companies.

Billionaire Gautam Adani last week unveiled plans to control a majority stake in NDTV. (File)

WITH the Adani Group set to launch its open offer for NDTV Ltd on October 17, its bid to acquire 26 per cent more in the television company will depend on existing investors tendering their shares at Rs 294 a piece. The stock closed at Rs 515.1 on the Bombay Stock Exchange Friday.

The single-largest shareholder of NDTV, besides promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy (32.26%) and the Adani Group (29.18%), is Mauritius-registered foreign portfolio investor (FPI) LTS Investment Fund Ltd with a 9.75% stake. It bought this stake in the quarter ending September 2016.

An analysis of LTS Investment Fund Ltd’s portfolio reveals that of the Rs 20,710.2 crore value of its shareholding as on June-end 2022 — the most recent quarter for which data is available — 97.78 per cent comes from Adani Group companies.

The break-up of LTS portfolio, as of Saturday:

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effortPremium
Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effort

Adani Power Ltd: Rs 1,692.3 crore

Adani Enterprises Ltd: Rs 6,475.1 crore

Adani Transmission Ltd: Rs 7,010.7 crore

Adani Total Gas Ltd: Rs 5,073.9 crore

NDTV Ltd: Rs 326.7 crore

Others: Rs 131.5 crore

The next big FPI shareholder in NDTV is Mauritius-based Vikasa India EIF I Fund with a 4.42% stake in NDTV it acquired in the quarter ending September 2021.

While LTS Investment bought NDTV’s 9.75% from Oswal Greentech, Vikasa India EIF I Fund acquired 4.42 per cent in NDTV from Mauritius-registered Eriska Investment Fund Ltd which, in turn, had bought it from Oswal Greentech in the quarter-ended September 2016.

In other words, the 14.17 per cent stake in NDTV that Oswal Greentech bought in the quarter-ended December 2011 is now held by LTS Investment Fund and Vikasa India EIF I Fund.

Around the same time that LTS Investment Fund entered NDTV, Kolkata-based GRD Securities bought 3.47 per cent in NDTV in the quarter-ended March 2016.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

Later, other entities with director linkages to GRD Securities also picked up NDTV shares. As on June 30, 2022, these four companies, GRD Securities (2.8 per cent in NDTV), Drolia Agencies (1.48 per cent), Adesh Broking (1.5 per cent) and Confirm Real Build (1.33 per cent), cumulatively hold 7.11 per cent in NDTV.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-09-2022 at 02:08:31 am
Next Story

Solve water-sharing disputes amicably: Shah to south states

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Plane lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart

Plane lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart

NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient goddess?

NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient goddess?

In the Chavan-Fadnavis meeting, a hidden political message

In the Chavan-Fadnavis meeting, a hidden political message

Sri Lanka lose both openers closing in on 100
Follow Live Updates

Sri Lanka lose both openers closing in on 100

Why Japan has ‘declared war’ on floppy disks

Why Japan has ‘declared war’ on floppy disks

Arvind Kejriwal doubles down on freebies

Arvind Kejriwal doubles down on freebies

Dagadusheth Halwai, the man behind Pune's most popular Ganpati temple
Know Your City

Dagadusheth Halwai, the man behind Pune's most popular Ganpati temple

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

Premium
Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad
ICYMI

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement