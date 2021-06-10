NDRF to place 15 teams in coastal Maharashtra

These 15 teams include three teams permanently deployed in Mumbai. (Representational)

On the backdrop of prediction of heavy rain in the coastal districts of Maharashtra, the 5th Battalion of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is prepositioning 15 teams in the coastal region following a requisition from the state government.

NDRF officials said on Wednesday that 15 of their teams were being prepositioned in coastal Maharashtra following the prediction of heavy rain in Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane and Palghar districts along with Mumbai. These 15 teams include three teams permanently deployed in Mumbai. Three teams will remain on stand-by in at NDRF headquarters in Pune, officials said.