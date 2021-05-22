NDRF deployment in coastal dists would have saved lives: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis assesses the damage caused by the cyclone in Sindhudurg district on Friday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, on Friday said that deployment of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) along the coastal districts Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri and Raigad would have helped save many lives in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae.

On a three-day tour of the three districts, Fadnavis has been visiting various villages to access the impact of the cyclone. At Deogad in Sindhudurg, on the last day of his visit, Fadnavis told mediapersons, “It’s unfortunate that the state government did not seek the help of NDRF despite advanced warning about the cyclone. Had it deployed NDRF at all coastal districts and sensitive villages, it would have helped save lives and restrict the devastation.”

“Damage assessment of houses and horticulture is still underway. But from spot visits, it is evident that the cyclone has created havoc,” he said.

Fadnavis added the government should provide a compensation of Rs 50 lakh per hectare for crop loss was done during Cyclone Nisarga last year.

On Friday, Fadnavis distributed roof top sheets and tiles to villagers whose houses have been damaged by the cyclone. He said that BJP has set up a team, which will monitor the damage and provide necessary help immediately – from foodgrain to cooking utensils to clothes. “We don’t talk, we act,” he said.

According to official figures, while the state has reported 19 cyclone-related deaths, 37 people have been injured. At Ratnagiri, two persons died after an electric wire fell on them. A tree fall incident led to the death of one person in Jalgaon. While Raigad and Sondhudurg reported four deaths each, Thane and Palghar reported three deaths each. Mumbai recorded one death.

Overall, the cyclone affected 10 districts in Maharashtra. Around 13,425 people were evacuated in coastal districts and relocated to safer destinations.