NCW pulls up TCS over systematic failures, orders separate POSH panels across 127 offices

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has directed Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to undertake immediate corrective measures to strengthen workplace safety and compliance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, following a hearing into allegations emerging from its Nashik office.

The hearing, chaired by NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on May 21, was conducted after submission of the Commission’s inquiry report into the case. Senior TCS officials attended virtually after a special request was accepted by the Commission. Also present were NCW Additional Secretary B. Radhika Chakravarthy, members of the fact-finding committee, and senior Commission officials.

NCW officials said, “During the hearing, the Commission raised serious concerns regarding systemic gaps in workplace safety and implementation of the PoSH Act at the Nashik unit. Issues discussed included the absence of accessible local HR infrastructure and grievance redressal mechanisms, lack of a dedicated Internal Committee for the Nashik office, absence of a proper mechanism for filing PoSH complaints, non-functional CCTV infrastructure, concerns regarding supervisory accountability, and the continuation of a joint Internal Committee for both Pune and Nashik units despite statutory requirements under the PoSH Act.”

The Commission also questioned why no senior officials had visited the Nashik centre to directly interact with employees despite the

seriousness of the concerns raised during the inquiry.

“While acknowledging and respecting the Tata Group’s significant contribution to the nation, the Commission emphasised that as a nationally respected corporate institution and role model, the Group is expected to uphold and implement the provisions of the PoSH Act in both letter and spirit,” the NCW officials said.

Chairperson, NCW, directed TCS to undertake immediate corrective measures to strengthen institutional safeguards and PoSH compliance mechanisms. The Commission directed all 127 TCS units with ten or more employees to constitute separate Internal Committees within four weeks, conduct comprehensive POSH training programmes, ensure submission of annual POSH reports to concerned authorities, and ensure the physical presence of concerned officials during the next review meeting scheduled after four weeks.

During the proceedings, the Commission reiterated, “Organisations must approach PoSH victims with compassion, sensitivity, and empathy.” The NCW further emphasised that while criminal proceedings will continue independently in accordance with law, the Commission remains focused on ensuring effective implementation of the PoSH Act and strengthening workplace safety mechanisms for women employees.

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Sources in the TCS told The Indian Express, “We responded to the queries raised by the NCW officials yesterday and we presented our point of view. POSH mechanisms were displayed at multiple locations in the office as part of standard compliance procedure. If you visit the cafeteria or breakout zones, the information is available there. These are mandatory requirements and are in place. As per the company protocol, every employee goes through the POSH training. In any ODC environment, cameras and mobile phones are restricted because these are client-sensitive workspaces. This is not unique to TCS; it is standard industry practice across delivery centres and call centres. The committee appears to have interpreted the absence of CCTV inside ODCs as a compliance failure without understanding the nature of these secure workspaces. CCTV systems remain functional in common areas and disputed suggestions that the office lacked surveillance infrastructure entirely. We will comply with all the other suggestions given by the NCW.”