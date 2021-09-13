NCW seeks speedy probe in Sakinaka rape case

National Commission for Women member Chandramukhi Devi has urged the Maharashtra Director General of Police and Home Ministry to conduct a speedy probe and arrest all the culprits in the Sakinaka rape case in Mumbai.

A woman in her mid-30s was raped in a stationary tempo in Sakinaka, which is in the heart of India’s commercial capital of Mumbai. A rod was inserted in her private parts due to which she bled profusely and later succumbed to her injuries.

The NCW member met with the family of the victim on Sunday and assured them of every possible help from the commission.

Late she visited the spot where the rape took place and inquired local police about the progress in the case.

She then visited the Rajawadi hospital where the victim was brought for treatment and met with doctors who had treated her.

Devi also met DGP Maharashtra and asked him to complete the investigation at the earliest. She also asked the government to compensate the victim’s daughters and look after the rehabilitation and education.

The Commission had earlier taken suo motu cognizance in the case and directed DGP Maharashtra to immediately register an FIR and arrest all the accused in the matter.