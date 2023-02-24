scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
NCST writes to state DGP seeking arrest of Bank of Maharashtra’s CEO

"Whereas MR AS Rajeev, Managing Director and CEO Bank of Maharashtra was duly served with summons dated 06.02.2023, but he has failed to appear (absconds and keeps out of the way for the purpose of avoiding service of a summons) before the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, exercising powers of a civil court under Article 338 (A)(8) of the Constitution of India, hereby order you to arrest and bring the said Mr AS Rajeev... before the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes in New Delhi," reads the letter to Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth.
The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) wrote to the Maharashtra DGP on Tuesday, directing the Maharashtra police to arrest Managing Director and CEO of Bank of Maharashtra AS Rajeev and produce him before the NCST following summons by the commission in connection with a harassment case filed by a ST woman against the bank management.

An officer from the Maharashtra police said they will comply with the order and serve a non-bailable warrant to Rajeev, who had earlier failed to appear before NCST in the case.

“Whereas MR AS Rajeev, Managing Director and CEO Bank of Maharashtra was duly served with summons dated 06.02.2023, but he has failed to appear (absconds and keeps out of the way for the purpose of avoiding service of a summons) before the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, exercising powers of a civil court under Article 338 (A)(8) of the Constitution of India, hereby order you to arrest and bring the said Mr AS Rajeev… before the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes in New Delhi,” reads the letter to Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-02-2023 at 04:11 IST
