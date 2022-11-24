Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute: NCP’s Ajit Pawar demands Centre’s intervention

NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Thursday condemned the statements made by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and urged the Centre to intervene in the issue.

He said, “A day before Bommai talked about including villages from Sangli district in his state. Today he is saying the same about villages from Solapur district. The Centre should intervene and stop the Karnataka chief minister from making such statements.”

“The border dispute case between Maharashtra and Karnataka is still pending before the Supreme Court. Despite that, he is making unprovoked statements,” Pawar further said.

Pawar alleged that Bommai was making such statements to divert people’s attention from the real issues, such as inflation and unemployment.

Maharashtra Cabinet minister Shambhuraj Desai had said that Bommai’s claims over the border dispute between the two states should not be taken seriously.

Bommai on Tuesday claimed that panchayats in Jat taluka of Maharashtra had passed a resolution in the past to merge with Karnataka when there was a severe drought situation and acute drinking water crisis, and his government has evolved schemes to help them by providing water. The state government is seriously considering it, he added.

The Karnataka CM also said his government has decided to give special grants to Kannada medium schools in Maharashtra and also pension to Kannadigas in the neighbouring state who fought for the unification of the state.

On Monday, Bommai said he has formed a formidable legal team of senior lawyers from the Supreme Court and Karnataka to deal with the border row case when it comes up before the apex court.