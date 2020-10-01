NCRB data: At 47, highest rape with murder incidents reported from Maharashtra

Mumbai has recorded the second highest cases of kidnapping and abduction of women at 1,327 cases after Delhi (3,398). (Representational)

WITH 47 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of rape with murder incidents across the country, of which two were reported in Mumbai in 2019, as per National Crime Record Bureau’s ‘Crime in India Report 2019’. While among 19 metropolitan cities with more than two million population, Mumbai reported the highest number of cases for use of children in pornography and sexual harassment on public transport.

According to data, 6,519 cases of crime against women were registered by Mumbai Police in 2019, and it ranks second after Delhi that registered 12,902 cases. While Uttar Pradesh (59,853) has the highest number of crime against women cases, Maharashtra (37,144) ranks third after Rajasthan (41,550).

Mumbai, with a population running over 1.8 crore, has the highest number of sexual harassment incidents on public transport. Data shows that Mumbai has 16 such incidents reported in 2019, followed by Pune with 10 and Delhi with eight.

In 2019, amongst metropolitan cities, with 14 cases, Mumbai recorded the highest number of cases for use of children in pornography, while the whole state recorded 18 cases.

While in cases of kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman aged below 18, Mumbai ranks second behind Delhi with 1,269 cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, while Uttar Pradesh has the highest with 7,444 cases, followed by Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh with 6,402 and 6,053 cases.

Mumbai has recorded the second highest cases of kidnapping and abduction of women at 1,327 cases after Delhi (3,398).

The NCRB statistics further show that out of 278 cases of rape with murder registered across the country, Maharashtra has recorded the highest with 47, of which two cases were registered in Mumbai, followed by Madhya Pradesh (37) and Uttar Pradesh (34).

In terms of rape committed, Maharashtra ranks fourth with 2,299 cases behind Rajasthan (5,997), Uttar Pradesh (3,065) and Madhya Pradesh (2,485). As many as 10,472 cases of intent to insult the modesty of a woman were registered in the state, after Uttar Pradesh (11,988) and Odisha (11,308).

For insulting the modesty of a woman, 575 cases have been registered in Mumbai alone, the highest among all cities, and more than 50 per cent of cases registered in the state.

