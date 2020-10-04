NCRB crime report: Mumbai among top 3 cities for juveniles in conflict with law

The NCRB also collated data on the background of these juveniles; 636 resided with parents, 45 with guardians, and 75 were homeless. (Representational)

FOR THE third year in a row, Mumbai was among the top three metropolitan cities in the country in terms of number of juveniles in conflict with the law. While Delhi has topped this list, reporting upwards of 2,000 cases each year from 2016 to 2019, Mumbai came in third with 611 cases of juveniles in conflict with the law recorded in 2019, after Chennai and Delhi, as per data released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) earlier this week.

According to this data, while Delhi had 2,760 cases of juveniles in conflict with law in 2019, Chennai had 647 cases, and Mumbai 611. While in 2017 and 2018, Mumbai was second when it came to the high number of reported cases of juveniles in conflict with law, this year Chennai reported more cases than Mumbai. Overall, in Mumbai, juveniles in conflict with the law made up for 8.9 per cent of all such cases registered across the country in 2019.

Apart from this, when it came to the breakdown of the offences for which minors were booked, a major chunk of them related to “body crimes” such as hurt, theft and robbery. While minors were booked in 110 cases of hurt and grievous hurt last year in Mumbai, they were also booked in 138 cases of theft and 57 cases of robbery as well as 33 cases of rash driving.

When it came to the background of the juveniles apprehended, the data stated that the most – 408 – had studied between primary school and dropped out by Class X. In 167 cases, the second category, minors had studied only up to primary school and in 120 cases were of juveniles who had studied between Class X and XII.

The NCRB also collated data on the background of these juveniles; 636 resided with parents, 45 with guardians, and 75 were homeless.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd