NCP(SP) says Ajit Pawar had planned merger, NCP silent

Former minister and NCP(SP) leader Rajesh Tope said the merger decision had been taken in Ajit Pawar’s presence.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
3 min readMumbaiJan 30, 2026 10:29 PM IST
Nationalist Congress Party, NCP, NCP(SP), Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule,Sharad Pawar (left) and Ajit Pawar. (File photo)
Amid renewed speculation over a possible merger of the two Nationalist Congress Party factions, leaders of the NCP(SP) on Friday claimed that talks on reunification had been concluded and were awaiting formal announcement, even as the Ajit Pawar-led NCP maintained silence on the issue and declined to acknowledge any such decision.

A day after NCP(SP) state president Shashikant Shinde and MLA Jayant Patil said merger talks had been finalised, senior party leader Eknath Khadse stated that discussions had been underway for several months. “It was almost decided that the merger would happen. There was a plan to announce merger,” Khadse said.

Former home minister Anil Deshmukh said Ajit Pawar himself wanted the factions to reunite. “Ajit Pawar wanted a merger to happen. Jayant Patil also held meetings… We will decide after the municipal corporation elections. Both factions need to come together as per Ajit Dada’s wish. This was his final wish, so steps should be taken accordingly,” Deshmukh said.

Former minister and NCP(SP) leader Rajesh Tope said the merger decision had been taken in Ajit Pawar’s presence. “We are the witness to it. Only the announcement was left, which was to be made after Zilla Parishad elections,” Tope said.

The Indian Express on Friday reported that the formal announcement of the merger had been planned for February 8.

However, sources within the NCP said only Ajit Pawar had held talks with NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar and that there was no clarity within the party about any final decision. “If at all the decision on merger was taken, none within the NCP were aware of it. Whether the announcement was after Zilla Parishad polls or anytime later was not known within the party,” a party leader said.

A merger of the two factions would result in power sharing and place Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule at the centre of a unified party.

It would also bring senior leaders such as Jayant Patil, Shashikant Shinde, Eknath Khadse and Anil Deshmukh back into the political mainstream from the Opposition benches. Younger leaders such as Rohit Pawar and Rohit Patil would also move into the ruling side.

However, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare said the party’s immediate priority was choosing its legislative party leader. He said nothing else had been discussed.

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal also played down the merger talk, saying the party’s focus was on filling the vacant post of deputy chief minister. “I am not sure about anything else,” Bhujbal said.

Alok Deshpande
