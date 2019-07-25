Mumbai NCP chief Sachin Ahir joins Shiv Sena ahead of Maharashtra polls

Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Mumbai chief Sachin Ahir joined the Shiv Sena Thursday. Ahir joined the Sena in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray.

Ahir said, “Some unavoidable political decisions had to be taken considering the prevailing situation.”

Ahir said Aditya Thackeray told him that the Shiv Sena needed leaders like him, who were “well-versed in urban politics”.

“The Shiv Sena is in power in most of the municipal corporations in the state. I can use my expertise gained as a minister for the development of cities. Hence, I took the decision to work for the development of cities by being in power,” he said.

Ahir, who was part of the Sharad Pawar-led party since its formation in 1999, represented Shivdi Assembly seat in Mumbai from 1999 to 2009. He was later elected from Worli after delimitation of constituencies. In 2014, he lost the Assembly seat to Shiv Sena’s Sunil Shinde.

Ahir said a decision on whether he will contest the forthcoming state Assembly poll from Worli will be taken soon. The state polls are due in September-October.