NCP’s advice to Uddhav: ‘People’s court is supreme’

Even as NCP has extended support to the Uddhav Thackeray faction after the Election Commission (EC) awarded the Shiv Sena name and poll symbol to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led camp, NCP has advised Thackeray to focus on fighting his battle in the people’s court.

While speaking in Islampur on Sunday, NCP state unit chief Jayant Patil said, “The EC gave its order in favour of Eknath Shinde despite the Thackeray group submitting over eight lakh affidavits from party workers. I doubt whether Supreme Court will now say that since the party belongs to Shinde, the issue of suspension of MLAs does not arise.”

Patil added that work on “snatching an entire party” has been going on for the last six months. “Now, justice will be served only in peoples’ court. Indira Gandhi was defeated by these very people and the same people took her to victory,” he said.

On Sunday, speaking to the media in Baramati, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said: “I do not want to get involved in the controversy regarding the name and symbol given to Eknath Shinde. I have already clarified my stand on the same two days ago.”

On Friday, Pawar had said that the loss of the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol will not make any difference to the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), as people will accept its new poll symbol.

Sources in the NCP said that while the party stands with Thackeray, its leaders have merely spelt out the practical way forward. “We have all been witnessing the court process over the last six months. Approaching court and seeking review of the EC order is just one part of the humongous task in front of the Thackerays. The real battle will be fought in peoples’ court and party leaders have only spelt it aloud,” a party leader said.

The leader pointed out that after seperating from the Congress in 1999, Sharad Pawar barely had a few months before he faced elections. “With a new party and symbol, we too fought elections and came to power. If people are with you, they vote for you,” he said.