Monday, Nov 07, 2022

NCP workers protest against Maha minister Abdul Sattar over his alleged comments against Supriya Sule; he expresses regret

Facing flak, Sattar has expressed regret if his comment hurt anyone, but maintained that he did not make any remark against Sule, the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar (File)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers on Monday staged a protest outside the residence of Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar alleging he used objectionable language against NCP MP Supriya Sule.

Sattar, who belongs to ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, said he did not make any remarks against women.

Sattar, who represents the Sillod constituency in Aurangabad district, allegedly used a derogatory word referring to Sule when reporters asked him about “khoke” (boxes of money) jibe.

Also Read |Bhide ‘tells journalist to wear bindi’, gets notice from women’s panel

Leaders of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) often taunt the MLAs loyal to Eknath Shinde with the “40 khoke” jibe implying a purported exchange of money when they revolted against Shiv Sena leadership.

NCP leader Vidya Chavan demanded the resignation of Sattar or else he will not be able to roam freely in the state.

Another NCP leader Eknath Khadse also condemned the comments made by Sattar and said the chief minister should teach some manners to the agriculture minister.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 05:53:31 pm
Live Blog

