NCP will remain with BJP-led NDA, ‘up to others to decide their position’: Sunil Tatkare

Amid the ongoing uncertainty over the merger between the two factions of NCP, Lok Sabha MP and NCP state president Sunil Tatkare on Sunday said his party’s decision to remain with BJP-led NDA is permanent and it is up to the others to decide their position.

“We are with the NDA, and the decision to stay with them is permanent. It is for others to decide whether they want to take a stand in line with our position,” said Tatkare without naming any party. The NCP leader’s statement is seen as a clear message to Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP to decide whether it wants to join the NDA led by the BJP and quit the opposition MVA, comprising the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT).

Tatkare spoke to the media on Sunday at the party’s state office during the ritual of ‘Asthi Kalash Pujan’ (honoring the funeral urn).

Tatkare questioned as to why discussions about the merger of NCP and NCP-SP have been initiated even before the final rites of former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar were completed. He said, “The NCP legislative party was built through Dada’s hardwork. A collective decision was made under his leadership to join the NDA while remaining firm on our secular roots and the values of Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar. The 12 crore people of Maharashtra have endorsed this. We stand by the thoughtful decision Dada made to join the NDA.”

He praised the BJP’s leadership within the NDA, noting, “The BJP has always cooperated. They do not dictate our cabinet or internal decisions; instead, they treat us with cordiality and respect. I am a witness to this positive experience under the top leadership of the BJP.”

He further clarified that he has never spoken of a merger. “I have walked as a trusted associate of Dada for 30 years. Whether as president under Pawar Saheb (Sharad Pawar) for four years or in other roles after that, I have fulfilled my duties with loyalty. As his worker and colleague, I have consistently aligned with his views.”

Tatkare’s comments come at a time when leaders of NCP-SP have repeatedly said that the decision of merger between the two parties was finalised by Ajit Pawar. Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that the announcement of merger was to happen on February 12.

Earlier, Tatkare informed that the ashes of Ajit Pawar will be taken to all districts across Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar’s son Parth was present for the ceremony. Upon entering Ajit Pawar’s cabin, Parth hugged the chair where he used to sit and wept uncontrollably, overcome by emotions.

Addressing voices of criticism over Sunetra Pawar’s swearing-in as Deputy Chief Minister within four days after Ajit Pawar’s death, Tatkare said, “Under the Constitution given by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, everyone has freedom of expression and the right to their opinion. However, she took the oath to stabilise Maharashtra and the NCP family, and to realise Ajit Dada’s dream of a developed Maharashtra. There is nothing improper about it.”