NCP trying to politicise Ahilyabai Holkar’s birth anniversary celebrations: State BJP

THE NCP is trying to politicise the Ahilyabai Holkar’s birth anniversary celebrations and mounting pressure on the administration not to accommodate any members from BJP, state BJP Vice-President Ram Shinde alleged.

This year Ahilyabai Holkar’s birth anniversary will be celebrated on Tuesday at her birthplace Chondi in the Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters in Mumbai on Monday, Shinde said, “Till now, the tradition has been to celebrate Ahilyabai Holkar’s birth anniversary setting aside party politics. All political parties celebrate together. A committee is set up at the district level for the function and gets representation from all political parties. The purpose is to accommodate everyone in such celebrations despite differences. Unfortunately, this year on the eve of the 297th birth anniversary celebrations the NCP is trying to hijack the function. It is pushing NCP’s agenda and local party leaders are leading the event.”

“NCP MLA Rohit Pawar is bringing politics into the function. He is neither consulting nor accommodating leaders from other parties. The entire function is being planned to project and promote NCP. If we look at the past, the NCP had never been at the forefront. Suddenly, NCP under Rohit Pawar is taking charge of the entire event to take political mileage,” the former BJP minister added.

However, the NCP dismissed Shinde’s claims as baseless. An NCP minister requesting anonymity said, “I don’t want to get into this issue. It is always the ruling parties that are at the forefront of organising such annual functions. In the past, it must have been BJP when they were in the government. Also, a lot depends on the local leadership. Since Rohit Pawar represents Karjat Jamkhad in Ahmednagar as an MLA, the local unit must be seeking his help. Nothing wrong if the party is taking up a good cause like the birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar.” Nobody stopped BJP to come forward and join the function, he added.