NCP to launch Samyad Yatra from Jan 28

With an eye on the 2022 local body elections across Maharashtra, NCP on Saturday announced Rashtravadi Parivar Samwad Yatra from January 28.

State NCP president and Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil said the yatra will mainly involve deliberations and meetings with party workers.

In the first phase of the yatra – spread over 17 days – Patil said that he, along with other senior party ministers and office-bearers, will travel 3,000 km in all, covering 14 districts in Vidharbha and north Maharashtra, where the party feels it needs to grow to better its prospects in the local body polls and also the 2024 state elections.

He added that the first phase of the yatra will see an outreach initiative across 82 Assembly segments and witness 135 meetings and 10 public rallies.

The districts to be covered include Gadhchiroli, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gondia, Yavatmal, Nagpur, Washim, Wardha, Amravati, Akola and Buldhana in Vidarbha as well as Jalgaon, Dhule and Nandurbar in north Maharashtra.