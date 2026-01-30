NCP to keep Maharashtra Deputy CM post in family

Party leaders have also indicated that a meeting of the legislative party will be held in the coming week, where the name of Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar and Rajya Sabha MP, is likely to be proposed as the legislative party leader.
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is unlikely to give up the Deputy Chief Minister’s post in Maharashtra after the death of party president Ajit Pawar, who held the post, even as it appears willing to let go of the Finance portfolio he handled.
Party leaders have also indicated that a meeting of the legislative party will be held in the coming week, where the name of Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar and Rajya Sabha MP, is likely to be proposed as the legislative party leader.
On Wednesday night, senior NCP leaders met informally in Baramati to discuss organisational issues. According to sources, the key matter was to appoint a legislative party leader, the post held by Ajit Pawar.
Maharashtra minister Narhari Zirwal has already said that Sunetra should be made the next Deputy Chief Minister. “It will ensure that the political legacy of the Pawar family continues,” he said.
Ajit Pawar, who held the Finance portfolio, was often criticised for allegedly biased allocation of funds in coalition governments. However, his firm control over the department ensured that ministers from other parties depended
on him for funds. With the Finance portfolio likely to go to another party, the NCP will have to find a way to retain its influence in the government.
This is one of the reasons NCP leaders are insisting that the crucial Deputy Chief Minister’s post should remain with the Pawar family or be given to a loyalist with experience in running the administration in a coalition setup.
Story continues below this ad
At present, there is no Pawar family member from the NCP in the state Assembly. Sunetra is a Rajya Sabha MP, while Ajit Pawar’s sons Parth and Jai are not elected representatives. In the extended Pawar family across the political divide, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule is a Lok Sabha MP and Rohit Pawar is the only MLA.
“The task in front of the Pawar family is to not let go of its political control on the NCP. Secondly, the deputy CM post is a key position to support its ministers in this tripartite government. Whether the parties are merged immediately or not, Sharad Pawar will play a key role in this,” an insider said. He added that Sharad Pawar, as the head of the family, would have to bring everyone together.
According to insiders, another key concern for the Pawar family is the protection of its political and industrial interests, which were managed by Ajit Pawar despite ideological differences within the family. Both Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar ensured that political differences did not affect their non-political activities, where family members shared organisational responsibilities.
“The decision is not limited to the NCP. The Pawar empire is much bigger and any wrong or sudden decision will have repercussions of bigger magnitude,” the insider said.
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
Expertise
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai.
Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands').
Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including:
State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana).
Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides).
Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits.
Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness
Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects.
Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards.
Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra.
He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More