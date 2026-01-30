NCP to keep Maharashtra Deputy CM post in family

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is unlikely to give up the Deputy Chief Minister’s post in Maharashtra after the death of party president Ajit Pawar, who held the post, even as it appears willing to let go of the Finance portfolio he handled.

Party leaders have also indicated that a meeting of the legislative party will be held in the coming week, where the name of Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar and Rajya Sabha MP, is likely to be proposed as the legislative party leader.

On Wednesday night, senior NCP leaders met informally in Baramati to discuss organisational issues. According to sources, the key matter was to appoint a legislative party leader, the post held by Ajit Pawar.