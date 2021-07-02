NCP to hold statewide rallies for 2 days over hike in LPG, fuel prices

The Centre has hike the price of cooking gas by Rs 25 per cylinder. (Photo: PTI)

The state unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has decided to organise protest rallies for 2 days from Friday across the state over the Centre’s decision to hike prices of LPG, petrol and diesel.

State NCP president and senior minister Jayant Patil said, “If the Centre’s decision to increase prices of cooking gas fuels unrest in households, we have to take appropriate action against it. We cannot remain mute spectators. We have to resort to statewide protests.”

The protests across talukas will be held on Friday and Saturday. However, the party has directed its workers to strictly observe Covid-19 guidelines, like wearing masks, using hand sanitizers and maintaining social distancing norms, during the rallies.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made life miserable for the common people. How does one cope with household expenses if prices of essential items keep rising?” Patil asked.

This comes after the Centre hiked the price of cooking gas by Rs 25 per cylinder. As such, a person pays somewhere between Rs 809 for a cylinder for 20 days or Rs 1,500 for a month.