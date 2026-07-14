NCP committed to work under Sunetra’s leadership, says Maharashtra president Tatkare

A day after former national secretary of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sachchidanand Singh legally challenged the election of Sunetra Pawar as party president, president of Maharashtra NCP and Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare termed it “baseless” and said that the party is committed to work under the leadership of Sunetra Pawar.

“Prima facie, the notice sent to the party looks baseless. We don’t know whether it is required to respond to it at all. But the core committee of the party will soon meet and discuss the matter to take a legal opinion, after which we will decide whether to respond to it or not. As far as we know, the appointment of Sunetra Pawar was done through legal process,” said Tatkare.