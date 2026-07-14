NCP committed to work under Sunetra’s leadership, says Maharashtra president Tatkare

The Maharashtra unit president of the NCP said that there was absolutely no difference of opinion among the party about the leadership of Sunetra Pawar.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Jul 14, 2026 09:46 PM IST
Sunetra Pawar as party president,Sunetra Pawar. (Express File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

A day after former national secretary of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sachchidanand Singh legally challenged the election of Sunetra Pawar as party president, president of Maharashtra NCP and Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare termed it “baseless” and said that the party is committed to work under the leadership of Sunetra Pawar.

“Prima facie, the notice sent to the party looks baseless. We don’t know whether it is required to respond to it at all. But the core committee of the party will soon meet and discuss the matter to take a legal opinion, after which we will decide whether to respond to it or not. As far as we know, the appointment of Sunetra Pawar was done through legal process,” said Tatkare.

The Maharashtra unit president of the NCP said that there was absolutely no difference of opinion among the party about the leadership of Sunetra Pawar. “There is no question of not working under her leadership. We are all committed to work under the Sunetra Pawar’s leadership and will continue to do so,” he said.

Also Read | Amid TMC split, a Maharashtra parallel: How Shiv Sena, NCP revolts played out

Tatkare maintained that the appointment of Sunetra Pawar as party president was made under “extra-ordinary” circumstances created after the “unfortunate death” of Ajit Pawar. “As per the constitution, Praful Patel who was the working president directed national general secretary Brijmohan Shrivastava to call the national convention. It was done based on the party constitution,” he said, adding that these were “unusual” and “extraordinary” circumstances which can bypass the regular process of calling national convention and conducting election for national president.

On Monday, the simmering discontent within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spilled into the open, with former national secretary Sachchidanand Singh issuing a legal notice to Sunetra Pawar, national working president Praful Patel and the party’s national general secretary and election nodal officer Brijmohan Srivastava, challenging the organisational election process and seeking that it be declared “illegal, non-existent and void”.

The move comes in the backdrop of growing discontent within a section of the top leadership who are said to be uneasy over what they deem as growing interference of Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar, the son of Sunetra Pawar and late Ajit Pawar, in the functioning of the party.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 14: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments