NCP (SP)’s lone BMC corporator Ajit Raorane backs Shinde Sena ahead of BMC mayor poll

Newly elected corporators of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and the BJP gather at the BMC headquarters before departing for group registration at Konkan Bhavan, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Just days before the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation votes to elect its mayor, the lone corporator of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), Ajit Raorane, on Friday extended support to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, strengthening the BJP-led Mahayuti’s position in the 227-member civic body and setting the stage for a high-stakes contest on February 11.

Raorane, elected from Ward 43 in Malad, met Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde earlier this week and subsequently announced his decision to back the Shiv Sena in the BMC.

The NCP (SP) contested polls in alliance with Sena (UBT) and MNS in Mumbai.

“I have joined hands with Shiv Sena to ensure that I get sufficient funds for the development of my area. Eknath Shinde has assured me that there will be no shortage of funds. That is why I have extended my support to Shiv Sena in the BMC,” Raorane said.