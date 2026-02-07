NCP (SP)’s lone BMC corporator Ajit Raorane backs Shinde Sena ahead of BMC mayor poll

Just days before the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation votes to elect its mayor, the lone corporator of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), Ajit Raorane, on Friday extended support to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, strengthening the BJP-led Mahayuti’s position in the 227-member civic body and setting the stage for a high-stakes contest on February 11.
Raorane, elected from Ward 43 in Malad, met Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde earlier this week and subsequently announced his decision to back the Shiv Sena in the BMC.
The NCP (SP) contested polls in alliance with Sena (UBT) and MNS in Mumbai.
“I have joined hands with Shiv Sena to ensure that I get sufficient funds for the development of my area. Eknath Shinde has assured me that there will be no shortage of funds. That is why I have extended my support to Shiv Sena in the BMC,” Raorane said.
He clarified that he was not leaving the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and would “always remain with Sharad Pawar”, but added that he had to “compromise” to secure funds and remain in a position of influence for his ward.
Raorane’s move comes days before nominations for the mayor’s post are set to be accepted on February 7, with the election scheduled for February 11.
Following the BMC election, the seat distribution stands at BJP (89), Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) (29), Shiv Sena (UBT) (65), Congress (24), AIMIM (8), MNS (6), NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) (3), Samajwadi Party (2), and NCP (SP) (1).
With Raorane’s support, the Mahayuti bloc has consolidated its numerical edge ahead of the mayoral contest. Ajit Pawar’s NCP is already aligned with the BJP and Shinde Sena.
The mayoral election, however, is unlikely to be uncontested.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) is expected to field a candidate for the February 11 election and urge the Congress to support it as part of a united Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).
A senior Sena (UBT) functionary said the party would attempt to mobilise over 100 votes in the House to challenge the BJP-led Mahayuti. “The Sena (UBT) will not back the BJP in any way. The party may field a mayoral candidate and ask all like-minded parties to vote against the BJP. So far, we are only seeing what is playing out between the Eknath Shinde-led Sena and the BJP. The opposition has over 100 corporators. The Mahayuti’s majority is thin. We will show the strength of the opposition,” the functionary said.
There are 108 opposition corporators in the 227-member House. The Shiv Sena (UBT), with 65 corporators, is the second-largest party after the BJP. The Congress has 24 corporators.
A meeting of senior Sena (UBT) leaders was held at Matoshree, the Thackeray family residence, on Thursday to discuss the probable mayoral candidate. The party has also issued a whip directing all its corporators to remain in Mumbai until the February 11 election.
According to party leaders, the Sena (UBT) is in touch with the Congress and has urged it to vote for its candidate as part of a united MVA front.
The standing committee members appointment would be held on February 16-17.
