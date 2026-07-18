After alliance buzz: NCP (SP) top brass goes on offensive against BJP
The forcible removal of activist Sonam Wangchuk from his protest site at the Jantar Mantar by the Delhi Police led to NCP (SP ) Chief Sharad Pawar alleging that the Modi government was “irresponsible” in handling Wangchuk’s agitation
After days of political buzz over backchannel contacts and possible realignment with the BJP, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) hit back on Saturday with a sharp offensive against the ruling party, as its top leadership trained guns on the Modi government over the Sonam Wangchuk episode and the Maharashtra government over the proposed Shaktipeeth Highway.
The forcible removal of activist Sonam Wangchuk from his protest site at the Jantar Mantar by the Delhi Police led to NCP (SP ) Chief Sharad Pawar alleging that the Modi government was “irresponsible” in handling Wangchuk’s agitation and accused it of acting like a spectator rather than addressing the genuine demands put forth by students.
“The government moved the activist to the hospital as the situation went beyond its control. Despite this, the protest would continue,” he added. Stating that the demands of the students were genuine, Pawar lamented that despite the activist being on a fast for 20 days, none of the leaders from the government visited him.
Joining the chorus was his daughter, party’s national working president and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule said, “He was protesting in a peaceful and democratic manner. His only demand was to change the minister responsible for the irregularities in the NEET exam. It is the almighty government, which is so insensitive that it does not even bother to check his condition.”
The man in focus throughout the week, NCP (SP) senior leader and MLA Jayant Patil too was harsh on the BJP led state government through his criticism on Shaktipeeth Road, connecting Nagpur to Goa.
“We will not stand in the way of development. But what exactly does the government mean by development? Is it development to build a two-story highway for cargo transport?” he asked, questioning how this benefits farmers.
Patil was part of all-party ‘Sadbudhhi Dindi’ organised in Pandharpur against the proposed Shaktipeeth Highway to be constructed at a cost of around Rs one lakh crore and is facing opposition from farmers at various districts.
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Patil was the center of action after his late night visits to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. It was speculated that Patil is keen on the Finance department within the existing government and is taking a lead in ensuring NCP(SP) becomes a part of the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
The speculations also include merger of ruling NCP led by Sunetra Pawar with NCP(SP). Sule maintained that her party has received no proposal either from the BJP or Congress for a merger. “If I have received no proposal of merger from anybody. I have no idea from where these reports are coming as no party, be it BJP or Congress or any other party from the NDA, has received any proposal,” said Sule.
“How can I discuss this issue of merger, if there is no proposal in front of me. None of our MPs and legislators have received any proposal nor have they expressed any desire to support the ruling NDA,” she further added.
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
Expertise
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai.
Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands').
Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including:
State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana).
Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides).
Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits.
Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness
Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects.
Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards.
Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra.
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