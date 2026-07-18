After alliance buzz: NCP (SP) top brass goes on offensive against BJP

After days of political buzz over backchannel contacts and possible realignment with the BJP, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) hit back on Saturday with a sharp offensive against the ruling party, as its top leadership trained guns on the Modi government over the Sonam Wangchuk episode and the Maharashtra government over the proposed Shaktipeeth Highway.

The forcible removal of activist Sonam Wangchuk from his protest site at the Jantar Mantar by the Delhi Police led to NCP (SP ) Chief Sharad Pawar alleging that the Modi government was “irresponsible” in handling Wangchuk’s agitation and accused it of acting like a spectator rather than addressing the genuine demands put forth by students.

“The government moved the activist to the hospital as the situation went beyond its control. Despite this, the protest would continue,” he added. Stating that the demands of the students were genuine, Pawar lamented that despite the activist being on a fast for 20 days, none of the leaders from the government visited him.

Joining the chorus was his daughter, party’s national working president and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule said, “He was protesting in a peaceful and democratic manner. His only demand was to change the minister responsible for the irregularities in the NEET exam. It is the almighty government, which is so insensitive that it does not even bother to check his condition.”

The man in focus throughout the week, NCP (SP) senior leader and MLA Jayant Patil too was harsh on the BJP led state government through his criticism on Shaktipeeth Road, connecting Nagpur to Goa.

“We will not stand in the way of development. But what exactly does the government mean by development? Is it development to build a two-story highway for cargo transport?” he asked, questioning how this benefits farmers.

Patil was part of all-party ‘Sadbudhhi Dindi’ organised in Pandharpur against the proposed Shaktipeeth Highway to be constructed at a cost of around Rs one lakh crore and is facing opposition from farmers at various districts.

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Patil was the center of action after his late night visits to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. It was speculated that Patil is keen on the Finance department within the existing government and is taking a lead in ensuring NCP(SP) becomes a part of the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The speculations also include merger of ruling NCP led by Sunetra Pawar with NCP(SP). Sule maintained that her party has received no proposal either from the BJP or Congress for a merger. “If I have received no proposal of merger from anybody. I have no idea from where these reports are coming as no party, be it BJP or Congress or any other party from the NDA, has received any proposal,” said Sule.

“How can I discuss this issue of merger, if there is no proposal in front of me. None of our MPs and legislators have received any proposal nor have they expressed any desire to support the ruling NDA,” she further added.