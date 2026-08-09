NCP-SP MPs to meet Narendra Modi tomorrow; oppose FCRA Bill in present form: Supriya Sule

NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule Saturday said all party MPs in Lok Sabha will meet PM Narendra Modi Mo­nday to raise issues concerning Maharashtra. “A delegation of 8 MPs belonging to NCP (SP) will meet the PM at his Parliament office,” Sule said in Mumbai.

She said the delegation will raise issues including the water crisis, farmer suicides and challenges arising from rapid urbanisation. The MPs would also discuss problems related to utilisation of their Rs 5-crore development funds, which, she said, face hurdles due to a lack of state government support.

Sule also said the party opposed the FCRA Bill, 2026, in its present form and called for either its withdrawal or referral to a joint committee of Parliament. “We are willing to debate on the legislation in the House. But any decision without discussion and consensus is not acceptable to us.”