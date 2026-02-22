NCP-SP skips Opposition meet as merger buzz clouds MVA unity

From left, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders Aaditya Thackeray, Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar, Bhaskar Jadhav and others during a press conference at Shivaji Bhavan ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly session. (PTI Photo)

On the eve of the Maharashtra Budget session, cracks within the Opposition came to the fore after leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Pawar (NCP- SP) stayed away from a joint press conference of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The press conference, addressed by leaders of the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and the Indian National Congress, was meant to project Opposition unity ahead of the session beginning Monday. The absence of NCP SP leaders has raised questions over the cohesion of the three party alliance.

At the start of the briefing, Shiv Sena UBT MLA Bhaskar Jadhav said there had been some miscommunication and that NCP-SP leaders would join shortly. They did not.