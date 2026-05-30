Blow to Sharad Pawar’s NCP: Jayant Patil’s nephew Prajakt Tanpure set to join BJP, may get MLC nomination

Prajakt Tanpure's (left) expected entry into the BJP is likely to strengthen the party’s position in north Maharashtra and deal a blow to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP's district-level organisation. (File Photos)
In a potential setback to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), former minister Prajakt Tanpure, the nephew of senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil, is set to join the BJP on Saturday, with party sources indicating that he is likely to be fielded for the upcoming Legislative Council elections from the Ahmednagar Local Authorities’ constituency.
Tanpure, a former MLA from Rahuri, is expected to join the BJP at the party’s state headquarters in Mumbai in the presence of senior leaders.
“I am joining BJP… Had discussed this with Supriya Sule, but couldn’t talk about it with Jayant Patil…The decision has been made in light of the current issues in my constituency. I also need to think about my supporters and their future. I fought for the party, but I also need to get support. If I join the ruling alliance, development work in the constituency will be complete,” he said, speaking to reporters in Mumbai.
The move is being seen as politically significant given Tanpure’s family ties with Jayant Patil, one of the most influential leaders in the NCP (SP). It comes amid efforts by the ruling Mahayuti to expand its footprint in Opposition strongholds.
A former minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Tanpure represented the Rahuri Assembly constituency and remains an influential leader in Ahmednagar district through cooperative institutions and local political networks. His expected entry into the BJP is likely to strengthen the party’s position in parts of north Maharashtra while dealing a blow to the NCP (SP)’s district-level organisation.
Speculation over Tanpure’s future had intensified in recent months after he maintained contact with senior BJP leaders, including Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil. The buzz grew when he stayed away from actively positioning himself for the Rahuri Assembly bypoll.
BJP sources said Tanpure’s induction is part of a broader strategy to bring influential local leaders into the party ahead of local body elections. For the NCP (SP), however, the departure of a leader closely linked to Jayant Patil would be viewed as a symbolic and organisational loss at a time when the party is trying to consolidate its cadre after a series of defections.
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With nominations for the June 18 Legislative Council elections closing on June 1, all eyes will now be on whether the BJP formally announces Tanpure as its candidate from Ahmednagar, a move that would immediately elevate his role within the ruling alliance.
Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness.
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