Blow to Sharad Pawar’s NCP: Jayant Patil’s nephew Prajakt Tanpure set to join BJP, may get MLC nomination

Prajakt Tanpure's (left) expected entry into the BJP is likely to strengthen the party’s position in north Maharashtra and deal a blow to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP's district-level organisation. (File Photos)

In a potential setback to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), former minister Prajakt Tanpure, the nephew of senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil, is set to join the BJP on Saturday, with party sources indicating that he is likely to be fielded for the upcoming Legislative Council elections from the Ahmednagar Local Authorities’ constituency.

Tanpure, a former MLA from Rahuri, is expected to join the BJP at the party’s state headquarters in Mumbai in the presence of senior leaders.

“I am joining BJP… Had discussed this with Supriya Sule, but couldn’t talk about it with Jayant Patil…The decision has been made in light of the current issues in my constituency. I also need to think about my supporters and their future. I fought for the party, but I also need to get support. If I join the ruling alliance, development work in the constituency will be complete,” he said, speaking to reporters in Mumbai.