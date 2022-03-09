‘Central agencies used for spying on Maharashtra leaders’: Sharad Pawar on Fadnavis’s recordings

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that the video recordings released by the Leader of Opposition (LoP), Devendra Fadnavis, in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Tuesday in a way show that the central agencies were involved in carrying out the recordings.

“I have heard that the recordings extend to 125 hours. If that is true, then you need to have the support of powerful agencies to execute this act. Such agencies are only available with the Union government. They have managed to enter a state government office and carry out hidden recordings for hours. I am sure the state government will probe the incident and also the veracity of the tapes,” Pawar said.

On Tuesday, Fadnavis had presented video recordings before Maharashtra Legislative Assembly deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal, claiming that the tapes contain proof that the leaders of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government were trying to frame state BJP leaders in false cases.

महाराष्ट्राची सत्ता हातातून गेल्यानंतर विविध केंद्रीय यंत्रणांची मदत घेऊन सरकार अस्थिर करण्याच्या भाजपच्या प्रयत्नांना यश मिळत नाही आहे. त्यामुळे अशा प्रकारची टोकाची भूमिका त्यांनी घेतली असावी. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) March 9, 2022

In response, Pawar claimed that the BJP was making false accusations as it was not being able to destabilise the MVA government.

“BJP leaders make complaints and then elected representatives get targeted. This is happening in Maharashtra and West Bengal,” he added.

Pawar also said that the central agencies raided Anil Deshmukh, his family and associates at least 90 times.

“I have information that Anil Deshmukh, his family, relatives, private secretary, and chartered accountant have been raided at least 90 times. Statements of over 200 people have been recorded in his case. The Enforcement Directorate has conducted 50 raids, the Central Bureau of Investigation 20 raids and the Income Tax department have carried out 20 raids. A total of 90 raids have been conducted in a case pertaining to one person. I have never heard of this before in my experience as an administrator. These raids are symbolic of how the central agencies are being used… Using central agencies in this way is a shameful practice in a parliamentary democracy,” Pawar said.

नवाब मलिक यांनी राजीनामा द्यायचा काही संबंधच नाही. मुस्लिम नेता असला की त्याचा संबंध थेट दाऊदशी जोडला जावा हे निरर्थक आहे. एक पक्ष म्हणून आम्ही सदैव त्यांच्याशी पाठीशी मजबुतीने उभे राहू. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) March 9, 2022

He further said that Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how officials of central agencies were extorting money from people.

“I hope the PM takes cognisance of this letter,” Pawar said.