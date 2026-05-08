Who will replace Sunetra Pawar in Rajya Sabha? NCP heavyweights rush to stake claim

NCP leader Sunetra Pawar submitted her resignation to Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan to focus on her new role in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha. (File Photo)

A day after the resignation of Sunetra Pawar – Maharashtra’s deputy Chief Minister and National President of the Nationalist Congress Party – from Rajya Sabha, the race for the vacant post has intensified within the party.

From senior NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal to Sunetra’s younger son Jay, a number of names are being discussed for the Rajya Sabha seat within the party.

“I have no idea about the ongoing discussions regarding the Rajya Sabha seat. I have no desire to go to Rajya Sabha. I will be available here (in Baramati) for the service of the people,” said Jay Pawar, when asked about the Rajya Sabha seat.