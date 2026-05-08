Who will replace Sunetra Pawar in Rajya Sabha? NCP heavyweights rush to stake claim

Bhujbal, Jay Pawar and several senior leaders emerge as frontrunners as intense lobbying begins within the party.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
3 min readMumbaiMay 8, 2026 10:45 AM IST
NCP leader Sunetra Pawar submitted her resignation to Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan to focus on her new role in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha.NCP leader Sunetra Pawar submitted her resignation to Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan to focus on her new role in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha. (File Photo)
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A day after the resignation of Sunetra Pawar – Maharashtra’s deputy Chief Minister and National President of the Nationalist Congress Party – from Rajya Sabha, the race for the vacant post has intensified within the party.

From senior NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal to Sunetra’s younger son Jay, a number of names are being discussed for the Rajya Sabha seat within the party.

“I have no idea about the ongoing discussions regarding the Rajya Sabha seat. I have no desire to go to Rajya Sabha. I will be available here (in Baramati) for the service of the people,” said Jay Pawar, when asked about the Rajya Sabha seat.

Jay said that since he was in Baramati and Sunetra Pawar and elder brother Parth Pawar are in Delhi, he has no idea about the ongoing discussions regarding the post. The remaining tenure of the Rajya Sabha post is for one and half years.

Bhujbal said that it will be wrong on his behalf to ask for a Rajya Sabha seat as he was a seniormost minister from the party in the state cabinet. “It is obvious that after the vacancy, the seat will be filled. But being a seniormost minister in the state cabinet, it will be wrong for me to ask for the seat. I will accept any decision taken by the party,” said Bhujbal.

Apart from these two, prominent names in the running include Anand Paranjpe, Avinash Adik, and Vikram Kakade.

According to sources within the party, the final decision will be taken by Sunetra and her son Parth Pawar. “Aspirants are currently flocking to Sunetra Pawar and Sunil Tatkare to lobby for these roles. Despite the high interest, there is still no clarity within the party regarding who will be chosen,” said a senior NCP leader.

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Apart from the Rajya Sabha seat, several key positions within the party remain vacant. The post of Youth Wing President has been empty for the past 10 months following the removal of its previous Chief Suraj Chavan. Similarly, a month after Rupali Chakankar’s resignation, the posts of State Women’s President and Chairperson of the Women’s Commission remain unfilled. Furthermore, nearly one and half years years have passed since Sameer Bhujbal resigned as the Mumbai President during the assembly elections, yet no new appointment has been made.

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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