Informed high command how NCP putting us in spot: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole

Reiterating his allegation that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was working at cross-purposes, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Monday said he has conveyed to the party high command about recent political moves of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP to allegedly weaken the Congress in the state.

“The way the NCP has been behaving with the Congress, be it allotment of development funds to Congress MLAs, or poaching our corporators, is enabling the BJP and putting us in a difficult position. With its behaviour, the NCP is insulting our party president Sonia Gandhi and we have conveyed our feelings to the party high command,” he said.

Last week, Patole had alleged that the NCP was backstabbing the Congress and said his party “will not tolerate being ill-treated by our partners.”

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Monday said Patole’s grouse was an internal matter of the Congress and that the NCP was committed to ensuring that the alliance of the Maha Vikas Aghadi continues to function and that alliance leaders would take steps to address points of conflict.